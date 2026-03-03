Adler leads Boston University against Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (19-9, 13-4 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (10-18, 6-11 Patriot) Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Holy Cross Crusaders (19-9, 13-4 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (10-18, 6-11 Patriot)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Holy Cross after Anete Adler scored 33 points in Boston University’s 79-76 victory against the American Eagles.

The Terriers are 4-9 in home games. Boston University allows 61.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Crusaders have gone 13-4 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross is 4-2 in one-possession games.

Boston University’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Holy Cross won the last meeting 60-46 on Feb. 2. Meg Cahalan scored 23 points to help lead the Crusaders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adler is averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Terriers. Anastasiia Semenova is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 6.6 points and 6.6 rebounds. Cahalan is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Crusaders: 9-1, averaging 62.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.