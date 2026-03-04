Acuff and Brazile lead No. 20 Arkansas past Texas 105-85 to clinch double bye in SEC Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Darius Acuff Jr. had 28 points and 13 assists, Trevon Brazile scored a career-high 28 and…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Darius Acuff Jr. had 28 points and 13 assists, Trevon Brazile scored a career-high 28 and No. 20 Arkansas beat Texas 105-85 on Wednesday night to clinch a double bye into the quartefinals of the SEC Tournament.

After securing a top-four finish in the Southeastern Conference standings, the Razorbacks (22-8, 12-5) will bypass the first two rounds next week in Nashville, Tennessee.

Acuff became the first player in Arkansas history with at least 25 points and 10 assists in a game. He had 19 points and eight assists by halftime as the Razorbacks took a 22-point lead into the break.

Brazile, a senior playing his final home game, shot 9 of 11 from the field and added seven rebounds.

Matas Vokietaitis led Texas (18-12, 9-8) with 21 points. He was one of four Longhorns players in double figures.

Arkansas shot 58% from the field, 58% from 3-point range and 80% from the free-throw line. The Razorbacks outscored Texas 38-15 in fast-break points.

Arkansas’ 105 points were its most against Texas since the Southwest Conference championship game in 1991, the year before Arkansas joined the SEC, and tied for the third-most against the Longhorns in the teams’ 158-game history.

That 1991 team was coached by Nolan Richardson, who led the Razorbacks to the 1994 national title. Richardson was honored at halftime with an announcement that the school will erect a statue of him outside Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas began the game on a 19-4 run over the first 6:01 as the Longhorns made just one of their first eight shots from the floor.

Texas hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

Arkansas plays at Missouri on Saturday.

