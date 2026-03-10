Abilene Christian Wildcats take on the Tarleton State Texans in WAC Tournament

Tarleton State Texans (14-17, 5-13 WAC) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-18, 5-13 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (14-17, 5-13 WAC) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-18, 5-13 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays Tarleton State in the WAC Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 5-13 against WAC teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Abilene Christian has an 8-15 record against opponents over .500.

The Texans’ record in WAC play is 5-13. Tarleton State scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Abilene Christian is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 74.4 points per game, 2.4 more than the 72.0 Abilene Christian gives up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Texans won 65-62 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Kade Douglas led the Texans with 24 points, and Bradyn Hubbard led the Wildcats with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaniel Rivera averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Hubbard is shooting 38.3% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Freddy Hicks is shooting 39.3% and averaging 9.3 points for the Texans. Andy Sigiscar is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Texans: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

