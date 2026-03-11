Abilene Christian plays in WAC Tournament against the Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (14-17, 5-13 WAC) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-18, 5-13 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Tarleton State Texans (14-17, 5-13 WAC) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-18, 5-13 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays in the WAC Tournament against Tarleton State.

The Wildcats are 5-13 against WAC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Abilene Christian has an 8-15 record against opponents above .500.

The Texans are 5-13 against WAC teams. Tarleton State is the top team in the WAC scoring 14.7 fast break points per game.

Abilene Christian is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State’s 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has given up to its opponents (49.1%).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Texans won 65-62 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Kade Douglas led the Texans with 24 points, and Bradyn Hubbard led the Wildcats with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Yaniel Rivera is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Freddy Hicks is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Texans. Douglas is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Texans: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.