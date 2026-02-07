Zion Fruster scores 20 to guide Eastern Illinois past Tennessee Tech 60-54

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zion Fruster scored 20 points and Eastern Illinois beat Tennessee Tech 60-54 on Saturday. Fruster added…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zion Fruster scored 20 points and Eastern Illinois beat Tennessee Tech 60-54 on Saturday.

Fruster added three steals for the Panthers (10-15, 6-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Meechie White added 11 points and three steals. Kooper Jacobi scored 10.

The Golden Eagles (10-15, 5-9) were led by JaJuan Nicholls with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Jacobe Whitted added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.