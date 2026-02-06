Youngstown State Penguins face the Green Bay Phoenix on 4-game win streak

Green Bay Phoenix (19-5, 14-0 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (17-7, 10-4 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Green Bay Phoenix (19-5, 14-0 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (17-7, 10-4 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State heads into a matchup with Green Bay as winners of four games in a row.

The Penguins are 8-3 on their home court. Youngstown State is fifth in the Horizon scoring 67.5 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Phoenix are 14-0 against conference opponents. Green Bay is second in the Horizon allowing 57.5 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

Youngstown State makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Green Bay averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Youngstown State gives up.

The Penguins and Phoenix square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Santoro is averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Penguins. Sarah Baker is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jenna Guyer is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Maddy Skorupski is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 69.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

