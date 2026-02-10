Youngstown State faces Robert Morris in conference showdown

Robert Morris Colonials (16-8, 9-6 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (17-8, 10-5 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Robert Morris Colonials (16-8, 9-6 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (17-8, 10-5 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sophia Gregory and Youngstown State host Myriam Traore and Robert Morris in Horizon play.

The Penguins are 8-4 in home games. Youngstown State is the top team in the Horizon in team defense, allowing 56.8 points while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

The Colonials have gone 9-6 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris is eighth in the Horizon scoring 65.4 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

Youngstown State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Youngstown State gives up.

The Penguins and Colonials match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Santoro is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Penguins. Sarah Baker is averaging 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aislin is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Colonials. Traore is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

