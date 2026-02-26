Yale travels to Cornell for conference showdown

Yale Bulldogs (21-4, 9-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (12-12, 5-6 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Yale Bulldogs (21-4, 9-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (12-12, 5-6 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Yale in a matchup of Ivy League teams.

The Big Red have gone 5-4 in home games. Cornell is third in the Ivy League with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jake Fiegen averaging 1.7.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 against Ivy League opponents. Yale ranks second in the Ivy League with 16.2 assists per game led by Nick Townsend averaging 4.2.

Cornell makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Yale averages 83.0 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 83.7 Cornell gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in Ivy League play. Yale won the last matchup 102-68 on Jan. 17. Riley Fox scored 21 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasper Sepp is averaging 5.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Townsend is averaging 16.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Trevor Mullin is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.