Yale takes on Pennsylvania, seeks 5th straight victory

Pennsylvania Quakers (13-10, 6-4 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (20-4, 8-2 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Pennsylvania Quakers (13-10, 6-4 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (20-4, 8-2 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale heads into a matchup with Pennsylvania as winners of four consecutive games.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 at home. Yale is fifth in the Ivy League with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Samson Aletan averaging 2.4.

The Quakers are 6-4 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania leads the Ivy League with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Augustus Gerhart averaging 2.3.

Yale averages 83.3 points, 8.7 more per game than the 74.6 Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Yale won the last meeting 77-60 on Jan. 24. Nick Townsend scored 17 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Mullin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Townsend is averaging 16.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

AJ Levine is averaging 8.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Quakers. Ethan Roberts is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.