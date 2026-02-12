Yale takes on Dartmouth following Mullin’s 23-point game

Yale Bulldogs (18-4, 6-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (10-11, 4-4 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Yale Bulldogs (18-4, 6-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (10-11, 4-4 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Dartmouth after Trevor Mullin scored 23 points in Yale’s 87-81 overtime win against the Howard Bison.

The Big Green are 5-5 on their home court. Dartmouth is 6-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 6-2 against Ivy League opponents. Yale ranks second in the Ivy League with 16.4 assists per game led by Nick Townsend averaging 4.2.

Dartmouth averages 76.9 points, 5.5 more per game than the 71.4 Yale allows. Yale averages 8.8 more points per game (83.7) than Dartmouth gives up to opponents (74.9).

The Big Green and Bulldogs square off Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Thomas is shooting 46.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Townsend is averaging 17.2 points, eight rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Mullin is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.