Yale beats Pennsylvania 74-70

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Isaac Celiscar scored 16 points as Yale beat Pennsylvania 74-70 on Saturday.

Celiscar added 14 rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (21-4, 9-2 Ivy League). Trevor Mullin scored 14 points and added five assists. Samson Aletan shot 6 of 11 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Michael Zanoni led the way for the Quakers (13-11, 6-5) with 20 points. Pennsylvania also got 18 points and eight rebounds from TJ Power. Ethan Roberts finished with 12 points, four assists and two steals.

