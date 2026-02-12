Yalden’s 18 lead Vermont over Binghamton 73-65

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Gus Yalden’s 18 points helped Vermont defeat Binghamton 73-65 on Thursday. Yalden added nine rebounds and…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Gus Yalden’s 18 points helped Vermont defeat Binghamton 73-65 on Thursday.

Yalden added nine rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (16-10, 8-3 America East Conference). TJ Hurley scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Sean Blake finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

Jackson Benigni led the way for the Bearcats (5-21, 1-10) with 15 points. Jeremiah Quigley added 14 points and seven assists for Binghamton. Bryson Wilson also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

