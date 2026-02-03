Xavier plays St. John’s on 3-game road skid

Xavier Musketeers (11-11, 4-9 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (17-7, 7-6 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Xavier Musketeers (11-11, 4-9 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (17-7, 7-6 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier will aim to stop its three-game road skid when the Musketeers take on St. John’s.

The Red Storm are 9-2 on their home court. St. John’s is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Musketeers have gone 4-9 against Big East opponents. Xavier is ninth in the Big East with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Mariyah Noel averaging 5.3.

St. John’s averages 63.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 65.4 Xavier allows. Xavier has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The Red Storm and Musketeers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Moore is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Red Storm. Beautiful Waheed is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noel is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Musketeers. Meri Kanerva is averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 57.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.