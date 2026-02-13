Xavier hosts Parham and Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-16, 4-10 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (12-12, 4-9 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-16, 4-10 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (12-12, 4-9 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Xavier after Royce Parham scored 26 points in Marquette’s 77-74 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Musketeers are 10-4 in home games. Xavier ranks seventh in the Big East in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. Filip Borovicanin leads the Musketeers with 7.9 boards.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-10 against Big East opponents. Marquette has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Xavier is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Marquette allows to opponents. Marquette averages 75.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 78.1 Xavier allows to opponents.

The Musketeers and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Borovicanin is averaging 9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Musketeers. Tre Carroll is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

Adrien Stevens is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 7.4 points. Nigel James Jr. is averaging 19.1 points, six assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

