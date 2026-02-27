Xavier hosts Georgetown after Anderson’s 27-point outing

Georgetown Hoyas (13-15, 5-12 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-15, 5-12 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgetown Hoyas (13-15, 5-12 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-15, 5-12 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on Georgetown after Roddie Anderson III scored 27 points in Xavier’s 94-84 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Musketeers are 11-5 on their home court. Xavier is seventh in the Big East in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Filip Borovicanin paces the Musketeers with 7.9 boards.

The Hoyas are 5-12 in conference games. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by KJ Lewis averaging 4.0.

Xavier is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Georgetown allows to opponents. Georgetown averages 74.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 79.6 Xavier gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big East play. Xavier won the last meeting 80-77 on Dec. 21. Tre Carroll scored 22 points points to help lead the Musketeers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is scoring 18.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Musketeers. Jovan Milicevic is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Lewis is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Hoyas. Kayvaun Mulready is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 79.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

