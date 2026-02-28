Xavier Edmonds has 15 points and 13 rebounds, TCU beats Kansas State 77-68

Xavier Edmonds had 15 points, a career-high tying 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks on Saturday to help TCU…

Xavier Edmonds had 15 points, a career-high tying 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks on Saturday to help TCU beat Kansas State 77-68.

Tanner Toolson scored 14 points for TCU (19-10, 9-7 Big 12), David Punch added 13 and Liutauras Lelevicius 12.

Kansas State (11-18, 2-14) has lost three in a row and nine of 10.

PJ Haggerty had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats and Nate Johnson had 16 points, nine assists and three steals. The duo combined for 11 of Kansas State’s 18 turnovers, which the Horned Frogs converted into 28 points.

There were five lead changes and nine ties before Edmonds made a layup with 6:43 left until halftime that gave TCU the lead for good at 27-25.

Kansas State twice in the second half trimmed its deficit to a point and David Castillo converted a three-point play that made it 67-65 with 4:44 left in the game. Edmonds scored the next six points to spark a 9-0 run that gave TCU an 11-point lead with two minutes to play.

The Horned Frogs have won five straight in the series and are 16-21 against Kansas State.

Haggerty scored 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the first half and Kansas State shot 57% (17 of 30) from the field, but the Horned Frogs took a 41-38 lead into the intermission. TCU scored 12 points off eight Wildcats turnovers before halftime.

Up next

TCU: Plays Tuesday at No. 16 Texas Tech.

Kansas State: Host West Virginia on Tuesday.

