Wysinger’s 25 lead Texas Southern past UAPB 83-64

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Wysinger had 25 points in Texas Southern’s 83-64 win against UAPB on Thursday.

Wysinger also had seven assists and six steals for the Tigers (10-15, 8-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Troy Hupstead added 16 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor to go with 10 rebounds. Zytarious Mortle shot 6 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Jaquan Scott led the way for the Golden Lions (11-16, 8-6) with 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Alex Mirhosseini also had 15 points to go with five assists for UAPB. Quion Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers trailed with 12:18 remaining in the game, but closed by outscoring the Golden Lions by 20 points.

