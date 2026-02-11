Wright, Stuelke set the tone in 15th-ranked Iowa women’s 65-56 win over No. 25 Washington

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Chazadi Wright scored 21 points, Hannah Stuelke posted her seventh double-double this season, and 15th-ranked…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Chazadi Wright scored 21 points, Hannah Stuelke posted her seventh double-double this season, and 15th-ranked Iowa beat No. 25 Washington 65-56 on Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Wright finished 5 of 8 from 3-point range and distributed a team-high four assists. Stuelke scored 14 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds, and Ava Heiden added 11 points for Iowa (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten).

Elle Ladine scored 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting, Sayvia Sellers added 14 points and Avery Howell grabbed 10 rebounds for the Huskies (18-7, 8-6).

Both teams shot 46% from the field, with each shooting 25 of 54.

Sellers made two foul shots to bring Washington within 51-47 less than a minute into the fourth quarter. But Wright followed with a four-point play for a 55-47 advantage and the Hawkeyes maintained a safe margin from there.

Iowa outscored the Huskies 17-5 in the second quarter as Washington was 2-of-9 shooting without a trip to the foul line.

