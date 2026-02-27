Wright State visits Northern Kentucky after Wells’ 24-point showing

Wright State Raiders (19-11, 14-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (18-12, 10-9 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 7…

Wright State Raiders (19-11, 14-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (18-12, 10-9 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Wright State after LJ Wells scored 24 points in Northern Kentucky’s 81-70 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Norse are 12-4 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks fourth in the Horizon League in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Wells paces the Norse with 7.2 boards.

The Raiders have gone 14-5 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Michael Imariagbe averaging 6.7.

Northern Kentucky averages 82.2 points, 9.1 more per game than the 73.1 Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 79.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the 76.0 Northern Kentucky gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon League play. Wright State won the last matchup 88-80 on Jan. 24. Imariagbe scored 24 points to help lead the Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wells is averaging 14.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Norse. Donovan Oday is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Cooper is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Solomon Callaghan is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

