Wright State earns 73-68 win over Purdue Fort Wayne

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Imariagbe had 19 points and 16 rebounds in Wright State’s 73-68 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday night.

Kellen Pickett added 14 points for the Raiders (16-9, 11-3 Horizon League). Michael Cooper finished with 13 points.

Corey Hadnot II finished with 22 points, five assists and two steals for the Mastodons (14-11, 8-6). Mikale Stevenson added 17 points for Purdue Fort Wayne. DeAndre Craig also had eight points.

