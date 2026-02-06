Wright State and Purdue Fort Wayne meet for conference showdown

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-10, 8-5 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (15-9, 10-3 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-10, 8-5 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (15-9, 10-3 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Wright State in Horizon League action Saturday.

The Raiders have gone 8-3 at home. Wright State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mastodons are 8-5 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wright State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

The Raiders and Mastodons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cooper is averaging 14 points for the Raiders. Solomon Callaghan is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maximus Nelson is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 8.3 points. Corey Hadnot II is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 22.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

