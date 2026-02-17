Wright leads No. 23 BYU against No. 4 Arizona after 39-point performance

BYU Cougars (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (23-2, 10-2 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BYU Cougars (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (23-2, 10-2 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 BYU plays No. 4 Arizona after Robert O. Wright III scored 39 points in BYU’s 90-86 overtime win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Wildcats are 13-1 on their home court. Arizona is the Big 12 leader with 40.9 rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 9.7.

The Cougars are 7-5 in conference matchups. BYU averages 86.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Arizona makes 50.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). BYU has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Burries is averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Dybantsa is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Wright is averaging 21.3 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 40.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 83.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.