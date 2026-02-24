Woods leads Tulane against Tulsa after 24-point showing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (22-6, 10-5 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-10, 8-6 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (22-6, 10-5 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-10, 8-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces Tulsa after Asher Woods scored 24 points in Tulane’s 81-75 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Green Wave are 10-6 on their home court. Tulane is 6-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Hurricane are 10-5 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is sixth in the AAC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Tyler Behrend averaging 4.6.

Tulane scores 73.1 points per game, equal to what Tulsa gives up. Tulsa has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Green Wave. Woods is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

David Green is shooting 50.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Golden Hurricane. Ade Popoola is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.