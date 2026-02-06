Wood and the Jacksonville Dolphins visit conference foe West Georgia

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-15, 4-7 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (10-13, 4-7 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-15, 4-7 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (10-13, 4-7 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shelton Williams-Dryden and West Georgia host Hayden Wood and Jacksonville in ASUN play.

The Wolves have gone 7-5 at home. West Georgia is ninth in the ASUN scoring 75.7 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Dolphins are 4-7 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville ranks fourth in the ASUN with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Rivers averaging 1.6.

West Georgia’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than West Georgia allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Noel is averaging 8.3 points for the Wolves. Williams-Dryden is averaging 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

Wood averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Rivers is shooting 58.1% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.