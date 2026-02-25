Wood and Jacksonville host Stetson

Stetson Hatters (10-19, 6-10 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-19, 5-11 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Stetson Hatters (10-19, 6-10 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-19, 5-11 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays Stetson after Hayden Wood scored 22 points in Jacksonville’s 65-61 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Dolphins have gone 7-4 at home. Jacksonville is eighth in the ASUN with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jason Thirdkill Jr. averaging 3.6.

The Hatters are 6-10 against ASUN opponents. Stetson has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Jacksonville scores 71.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 80.5 Stetson gives up. Stetson’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Jacksonville has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in ASUN play. Stetson won the last matchup 67-62 on Feb. 12. Ethan Copeland scored 17 points to help lead the Hatters to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thirdkill is averaging 7.8 points for the Dolphins. Wood is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Copeland is shooting 42.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Hatters. Alex Doyle is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Hatters: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

