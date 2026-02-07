Wisne’s 17 help Northern Colorado defeat Idaho State 69-61

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brock Wisne had 17 points in Northern Colorado’s 69-61 victory over Idaho State on Saturday. Wisne…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brock Wisne had 17 points in Northern Colorado’s 69-61 victory over Idaho State on Saturday.

Wisne also contributed eight rebounds for the Bears (15-10, 5-7 Big Sky Conference). Ring Nyeri scored 16 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Quinn Denker had 14 points and shot 6 for 16.

The Bengals (10-15, 3-9) were led in scoring by Caleb Van De Griend, who finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Evan Otten added 11 points for Idaho State. Connor Hollenbeck finished with nine points and four steals. The Bengals extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

