Wisne and Northern Colorado host Portland State

Portland State Vikings (17-6, 11-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (16-10, 6-7 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts Portland State after Brock Wisne scored 29 points in Northern Colorado’s 95-79 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bears have gone 8-3 in home games. Northern Colorado is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Vikings have gone 11-1 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

Northern Colorado makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Portland State averages 78.3 points per game, 1.1 more than the 77.2 Northern Colorado allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is averaging 18.5 points and 7.3 assists for the Bears. Wisne is averaging 16.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 58.6% over the last 10 games.

Terri Miller Jr. is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals. Jaylin Henderson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Vikings: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

