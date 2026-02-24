Wisconsin visits Oregon following Evans’ 21-point performance

Wisconsin Badgers (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (10-17, 3-13 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (10-17, 3-13 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces Wisconsin after Kwame Evans Jr. scored 21 points in Oregon’s 71-70 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Ducks have gone 8-7 in home games. Oregon is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Badgers are 11-5 in conference play. Wisconsin ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Nolan Winter averaging 8.8.

Oregon averages 71.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 75.8 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is averaging 16.7 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Ducks. Evans is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Boyd is shooting 48.0% and averaging 20.6 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

