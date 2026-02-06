Wisconsin visits Indiana after Wilkerson’s 33-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (15-8, 6-6 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (15-8, 6-6 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces Wisconsin after Lamar Wilkerson scored 33 points in Indiana’s 81-75 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Hoosiers have gone 11-2 in home games. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 81.2 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Badgers have gone 8-3 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 15-6 record against teams over .500.

Indiana makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Wisconsin has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Badgers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkerson is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Nick Dorn is averaging 11.0 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

John Blackwell averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 20.7 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

