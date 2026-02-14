Wisconsin hosts Minnesota following Battle’s 21-point performance

Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-6, 10-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-12, 5-9 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-6, 10-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-12, 5-9 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces Wisconsin after Amaya Battle scored 21 points in Minnesota’s 84-67 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Badgers have gone 11-3 in home games. Wisconsin is 7-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Golden Gophers are 10-4 in Big Ten play. Minnesota has a 16-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Wisconsin makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Minnesota has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Kyrah Daniels is shooting 37.2% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

Tori McKinney is averaging 13.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Golden Gophers. Battle is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

