Wisconsin hosts Heiden and No. 9 Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-15, 5-12 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-15, 5-12 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Iowa visits Wisconsin after Ava Heiden scored 28 points in Iowa’s 82-78 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Badgers have gone 11-4 in home games. Wisconsin averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hawkeyes are 14-3 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa scores 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Wisconsin averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Iowa allows. Iowa has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gift Uchenna is averaging 8.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Badgers. Destiny Howell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hannah Stuelke is averaging 13.9 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Heiden is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.