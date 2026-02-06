Winthrop hosts Nziemi and Longwood

Longwood Lancers (13-12, 5-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (17-8, 9-1 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (13-12, 5-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (17-8, 9-1 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits Winthrop after Johan Nziemi scored 20 points in Longwood’s 86-66 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 10-1 in home games. Winthrop has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers are 5-5 in Big South play. Longwood is 7-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Winthrop is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, the same percentage Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood averages 76.5 points per game, 2.3 more than the 74.2 Winthrop gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Rozier averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Logan Duncomb is averaging 18.6 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Elijah Tucker is scoring 12.4 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Lancers. Redd Thompson is averaging 11.0 points and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

