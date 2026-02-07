Winston puts up 21 as Manhattan defeats Sacred Heart 80-68

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Jaden Winston’s 21 points helped Manhattan defeat Sacred Heart 80-68 on Saturday. Winston shot 6 for…

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Jaden Winston’s 21 points helped Manhattan defeat Sacred Heart 80-68 on Saturday.

Winston shot 6 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Jaspers (10-16, 6-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Fraser Roxburgh scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Terrance Jones earned a double double, scoring 12 points along with 13 rebounds.

Anquan Hill finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Pioneers (10-16, 6-9). Yann Farell added 15 points for Sacred Heart. Jaden Slaughter had 13 points.

