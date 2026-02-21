Wilson’s 19 help Appalachian State take down Georgia Southern 89-74

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Luke Wilson’s 19 points helped Appalachian State defeat Georgia Southern 89-74 on Saturday. Wilson added 10…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Luke Wilson’s 19 points helped Appalachian State defeat Georgia Southern 89-74 on Saturday.

Wilson added 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (19-11, 11-6 Sun Belt Conference). Jalen Tot scored 17 points while going 5 of 12 (5 for 11 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds. Kasen Jennings shot 5 for 13 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Alden Applewhite led the way for the Eagles (15-14, 7-9) with 24 points and seven rebounds. Georgia Southern also got 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals from Spudd Webb. Tyren Moore also had 21 points and five assists.

