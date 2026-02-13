Wilson and the Toledo Rockets visit conference foe Bowling Green

Toledo Rockets (13-12, 7-5 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (15-10, 6-6 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Toledo Rockets (13-12, 7-5 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (15-10, 6-6 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Javontae Campbell and Bowling Green host Sonny Wilson and Toledo in MAC play.

The Falcons are 8-5 in home games. Bowling Green scores 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Rockets are 7-5 in MAC play. Toledo is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

Bowling Green is shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 47.1% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Bowling Green gives up.

The Falcons and Rockets match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Campbell is averaging 18.5 points, five assists and 3.3 steals for the Falcons. Josiah Shackelford is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

