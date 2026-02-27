Wilson and Mercyhurst host Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (11-16, 7-9 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (12-15, 12-4 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst…

Stonehill Skyhawks (11-16, 7-9 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (12-15, 12-4 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Stonehill after Sofia Wilson scored 21 points in Mercyhurst’s 75-66 win against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Lakers have gone 4-7 at home. Mercyhurst is 73rd in college basketball averaging 9.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.5% from deep. Cici Hernandez leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

The Skyhawks are 7-9 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

Mercyhurst averages 64.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 64.7 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Mercyhurst gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. Mercyhurst won the last matchup 63-58 on Jan. 17. Hernandez scored 24 points points to help lead the Lakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Lakers. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 17.0 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brooke Paquette averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Julia Webster is averaging 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

