Wilson and George Washington host La Salle

La Salle Explorers (13-11, 6-7 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-13, 5-8 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (13-11, 6-7 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-13, 5-8 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts La Salle after Jaeda Wilson scored 20 points in George Washington’s 70-63 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Revolutionaries have gone 9-4 in home games. George Washington is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Explorers are 6-7 in A-10 play. La Salle has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

George Washington makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). La Salle averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than George Washington allows.

The Revolutionaries and Explorers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds is averaging 13.8 points for the Revolutionaries. Sara Lewis is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Explorers. Aryss Macktoon is averaging 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 59.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.