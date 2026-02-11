Williams scores 18 as Lipscomb beats Eastern Kentucky 75-61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Charlie Williams’ 18 points helped Lipscomb defeat Eastern Kentucky 75-61 on Wednesday. Williams also added eight…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Charlie Williams’ 18 points helped Lipscomb defeat Eastern Kentucky 75-61 on Wednesday.

Williams also added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bisons (16-10, 9-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ethan Duncan scored 17 points, and Grant Asman added 12 points.

The Colonels (9-17, 5-8) were led in scoring by MJ Williams, who finished with 14 points, five assists and three steals. Turner Buttry added 12 points for Eastern Kentucky. Jalen Cooper had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

