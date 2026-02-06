Williams, San Diego State Aztecs take on the San Jose State Spartans

San Diego State Aztecs (17-4, 11-1 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (3-20, 1-11 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 5…

San Diego State Aztecs (17-4, 11-1 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (3-20, 1-11 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nala Williams and San Diego State visit Maya Anderson and San Jose State in MWC play Saturday.

The Spartans have gone 3-7 at home. San Jose State ranks ninth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 31.3 rebounds. Anderson leads the Spartans with 6.7 boards.

The Aztecs are 11-1 in conference play. San Diego State is second in the MWC scoring 69.6 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

San Jose State is shooting 33.7% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 37.9% San Diego State allows to opponents. San Diego State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.3 per game San Jose State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Cummins is averaging 8.5 points for the Spartans. Anderson is averaging 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 31.4% over the last 10 games.

Naomi Panganiban averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 47.1% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 56.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 69.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.