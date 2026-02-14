Williams puts up 19 in Duquesne’s 78-73 win against Saint Bonaventure

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmie Williams had 19 points in Duquesne’s 78-73 victory against Saint Bonaventure on Saturday. Williams shot…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmie Williams had 19 points in Duquesne’s 78-73 victory against Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.

Williams shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Dukes (15-10, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tarence Guinyard shot 6 of 17 from the field, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. Alex Williams shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Frank Mitchell led the Bonnies (14-11, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Saint Bonaventure also got 18 points from Dasonte Bowen. Cayden Charles finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Duquesne went into halftime leading Saint Bonaventure 45-33. Guinyard put up 11 points in the half. Jimmie Williams scored Duquesne’s final seven points as they finished off a five-point victory.

