Williams leads Texas A&M-CC against Lamar after 20-point outing

Lamar Cardinals (12-13, 7-9 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-12, 9-7 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lamar Cardinals (12-13, 7-9 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-12, 9-7 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on Lamar after Sheldon Williams scored 20 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 84-78 overtime loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Islanders have gone 7-4 in home games. Texas A&M-CC ranks seventh in the Southland with 13.5 assists per game led by D’Avian Houston averaging 2.9.

The Cardinals are 7-9 against Southland opponents. Lamar scores 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 53.8% and averaging 11.8 points for the Islanders. Nick Shogbonyo is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 16.3 points for the Cardinals. Braden East is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.