Williams leads No. 5 LSU against Auburn after 20-point outing

LSU Tigers (21-3, 7-3 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (13-11, 2-8 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU visits Auburn after Mikaylah Williams scored 20 points in LSU’s 77-64 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Auburn Tigers have gone 9-4 at home. Auburn ranks eighth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.1 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The LSU Tigers are 7-3 against SEC opponents. LSU ranks second in college basketball with 15.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kate Koval averaging 3.0.

Auburn’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game LSU gives up. LSU averages 36.3 more points per game (97.4) than Auburn gives up to opponents (61.1).

The Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harissoum Coulibaly is averaging 10.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Auburn Tigers. Kaitlyn Duhon is averaging eight points and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Amiya Joyner is averaging 9.9 points and seven rebounds for the LSU Tigers. Williams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Auburn Tigers: 2-8, averaging 53.0 points, 23.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

LSU Tigers: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 40.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

