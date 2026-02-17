Williams leads Lafayette against Holy Cross after 26-point game

Lafayette Leopards (8-19, 5-9 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-18, 4-10 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (8-19, 5-9 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-18, 4-10 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces Holy Cross after Caleb Williams scored 26 points in Lafayette’s 78-69 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Crusaders are 6-6 in home games. Holy Cross has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Leopards have gone 5-9 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette is eighth in the Patriot League scoring 68.3 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

Holy Cross is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (47.3%).

The Crusaders and Leopards meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boston is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Crusaders. Aiden Disu is averaging 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games.

Mark Butler is averaging 9.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Leopards. Williams is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.