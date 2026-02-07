Williams-Dryden tallies double-double as West Georgia defeats Jacksonville 87-73

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden notched a double-double to lead West Georgia over Jacksonville 87-73 on Saturday. Williams-Dryden poured…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden notched a double-double to lead West Georgia over Jacksonville 87-73 on Saturday.

Williams-Dryden poured in 24 points and contributed 11 rebounds for the Wolves (11-13, 5-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). It was the third consecutive double-double for Williams-Dryden, who is averaging 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He’s one of just three players in the country ranked in the top 26 in each category, along with Duke’s Cameron Boozer and Texas Tech’s JT Toppin.

Josh Smith scored 20 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 11 for 14 from the line. JaVar Daniel shot 7 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Dolphins (9-16, 4-8) were led by Jaylen Jones, who posted 19 points, four assists and two steals. Hayden Wood added 12 points for Jacksonville. Allen Udemadu finished with nine points.

The game was knotted at 35 points apiece at the break, but the Wolves broke out on a 10-0 run in a second half they won by 14 points.

