Williams and UAPB host Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-27, 1-14 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-16, 9-6 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday,…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-27, 1-14 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-16, 9-6 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts Mississippi Valley State after Quion Williams scored 20 points in UAPB’s 84-82 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Golden Lions have gone 7-3 at home. UAPB ranks seventh in the SWAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Williams averaging 5.7.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-14 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UAPB is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UAPB allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. UAPB won the last meeting 78-70 on Jan. 31. Milhan Charles scored 22 points points to help lead the Golden Lions to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Michael James is averaging 21.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 15.7 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.