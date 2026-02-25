Wickstrom leads UC Riverside against UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (18-8, 10-7 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (9-18, 7-10 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (18-8, 10-7 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (9-18, 7-10 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts UCSB after Hannah Wickstrom scored 31 points in UC Riverside’s 65-56 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Highlanders are 5-7 on their home court. UC Riverside is 4-14 against opponents over .500.

The Gauchos are 10-7 against Big West opponents. UCSB scores 66.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

UC Riverside averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.5 per game UCSB allows. UCSB averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UC Riverside gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. UC Riverside won the last meeting 69-62 on Feb. 13. Wickstrom scored 27 points points to help lead the Highlanders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wickstrom is shooting 49.9% and averaging 23.5 points for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Zoe Borter is averaging 15 points for the Gauchos. Zoe Shaw is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 60.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

