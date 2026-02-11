Wickstrom leads UC Riverside against UCSB after 23-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-16, 5-8 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (16-6, 8-5 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-16, 5-8 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (16-6, 8-5 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays UCSB after Hannah Wickstrom scored 23 points in UC Riverside’s 58-53 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Gauchos have gone 7-2 at home. UCSB is third in the Big West with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Julia Puente Valverde averaging 4.8.

The Highlanders have gone 5-8 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside has a 3-12 record against opponents above .500.

UCSB averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.3 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 63.2 points per game, 3.7 more than the 59.5 UCSB gives up to opponents.

The Gauchos and Highlanders meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Borter is averaging 14.5 points for the Gauchos. Zoe Shaw is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wickstrom is scoring 23.3 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

