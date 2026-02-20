Wichita State hosts Temple after Williams’ 27-point outing

Temple Owls (15-11, 7-6 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (17-10, 9-5 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (15-11, 7-6 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (17-10, 9-5 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces Temple after TJ Williams scored 27 points in Wichita State’s 92-89 overtime victory over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Shockers have gone 12-3 in home games. Wichita State averages 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Owls are 7-6 against conference opponents. Temple ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Jordan Mason averaging 4.3.

Wichita State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Temple allows. Temple has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and Owls square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 18.8 points and 1.7 steals. Karon Boyd is shooting 42.3% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mason is averaging 12 points and 4.3 assists for the Owls. Derrian Ford is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.