White, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to visit Grossman, Eastern Washington Eagles

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-19, 6-10 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (13-16, 6-10 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Sky foes Eastern Washington and Northern Arizona will play on Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 7-6 in home games. Eastern Washington averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lumberjacks have gone 6-10 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is 3-14 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Washington scores 69.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 75.5 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 69.7 points per game, 1.1 more than the 68.6 Eastern Washington gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Eastern Washington won the last matchup 93-87 on Jan. 29. Elyn Bowers scored 26 points points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Gallatin is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.7 points and 3.3 assists. Bowers is averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Naomi White is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 21 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Madison Watts is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

