White leads Utah against Oklahoma State after 23-point performance

Utah Utes (17-9, 8-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-7, 9-5 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Oklahoma State after Lani White scored 23 points in Utah’s 67-59 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cowgirls are 14-1 on their home court. Oklahoma State scores 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 21.0 points per game.

The Utes are 8-6 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

Oklahoma State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Utah averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

The Cowgirls and Utes square off Monday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Wooten is averaging 12.1 points and 5.3 assists for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

White is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 11.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 36.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

